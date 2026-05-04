54-yr-old man dies by suicide at office in Noida

A 54-year-old property dealer allegedly died by suicide at his office in Sector 26 on Saturday, police said, adding that a suicide note has been recovered from the spot, which mentioned he was stressed due to a family dispute.

Investigation revealed that a few days ago, the man had a dispute with his daughter-in-law, following which a complaint was filed at Sector 39 police station. The man had denied all the allegations. (Representational image)

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According to police, the man was a resident of Sector 37 and had his office in Sector 26.

“On Saturday, when his family members failed to reach him on phone, they went to his office, where he was found hanging by a ceiling fan,” said Arvind Kumar, the station house officer of Sector 20.

Sector 20 police team was informed about the incident. “His body was sent for post-mortem and during search, a suicide note was recovered from the spot,” added SHO Kumar.

Investigation revealed that a few days ago, the man had a dispute with his daughter-in-law, following which a complaint was filed at Sector 39 police station. However, no FIR was registered.

Police said the man termed the allegations as baseless in the suicide note.

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{{^usCountry}} “There were some family disputes going on in the family of the deceased, and he mentioned about these in the suicide note. The note was recovered, and further investigation is underway,” said SHO Kumar adding no case has been registered so far. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “There were some family disputes going on in the family of the deceased, and he mentioned about these in the suicide note. The note was recovered, and further investigation is underway,” said SHO Kumar adding no case has been registered so far. {{/usCountry}}

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