5-day-old boy dumped in Noida drain, bitten by insects rescued

A five-day-old boy was discovered dumped in a drain with multiple critical injuries in Sector 66, Noida, on Saturday night, police officers aware of the matter said on Monday, adding that the infant was rescued by the police and admitted to a super speciality hospital.

The infant has now been shifted to Child PGI in Sector 30. (HT Archive)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the police, passersby in the area alerted the police after hearing the cries of a baby coming from a drain, and a team rushed to the scene.

According to the police, the infant has multiple injuries, including insect bites on his fingers and toes. He was rushed to the hospital in Sector 71, where he was kept under observation in the newborn care unit.

“We received information on Saturday night that an infant was found dumped in a drain in Sector 66. We rushed to the scene and found the infant with multiple injuries on his hands and toes. We took him to a multi-speciality hospital in Sector 71,” said Vijay Gautam, station house officer (SHO) of the Phase 3 police station.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Noida police said that while they had not yet gathered any information about the newborn’s family, efforts were being made to track down the people responsible for abandoning the infant in the drain.

“We are still looking for CCTVs in the area so that footage can be accessed and people involved in dumping the baby can be traced and identified,” said SHO Gautam.

Meanwhile, the Gautam Budh Nagar Child Welfare Committee (CWC) has taken note of the incident.

When contacted, Dr KC Vermani, chairperson of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), Gautam Budh Nagar, said, “The child has now been shifted to Child PGI in Sector 30. A police constable has also been assigned 24-hour duty. The hospital authorities have been directed that as the newborn’s condition improves, process of transferring it to a childcare facility for adoption with the guidelines of Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) will be initiated.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Police are investigating this case, and efforts are being made to locate the baby’s family. The infant was in bad shape when rescued, but he is now stable, and his condition is improving,” added Vermani.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON