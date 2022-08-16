Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Noida News / Shrikant Tyagi case: Court grants bail to six supporters

Shrikant Tyagi case: Court grants bail to six supporters

noida news
Updated on Aug 16, 2022 03:39 PM IST
Their four accomplices Ajit Chaudhary, Nishant Tyagi, Sachin Tyagi and Ankur Mishra remained on the run and police teams were working to arrest them
Grand Omaxe at Sector 93B in Noida. (Hindustan Times)
ByAshni Dhaor

Six supporters of Shrikant Tyagi, the self-proclaimed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker who was caught on camera assaulting and abusing a woman neighbour in Noida on August 5, were granted bail on Tuesday days after they were arrested last week for trespass and criminal intimidation. Tyagi was arrested on August 9 from Meerut.

On August 7, the six stormed the Grand Omaxe Society in Noida’s Sector 93B and sought the address of Tyagi’s neighbour. Their lawyer Sushil Bhati said they were booked under bailable charges. “Hence, they were granted bail.”

Nitin Tyagi, Lokendra Tyagi, Rahul Tyagi, Churchil Rana, Prince Tyagi and Ravi Pandit, all residents of Ghaziabad, were booked on August 7 including under Indian Penal Code’s Sections 147 (rioting) ,447 (criminal trespass) ,504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 419 (cheating by personation).

Their four accomplices Ajit Chaudhary, Nishant Tyagi, Sachin Tyagi and Ankur Mishra remained on the run and police teams were working to arrest them.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ashni Dhaor

Ashni Dhaor is a correspondent with Hindustan Times. She covers crime, education, health, politics, civic issues and environment in Ghaziabad city. She graduated from Delhi University in 2015 and has since been working with Hindustan Times since. ...view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP