6 vehicles pile up as fog engulfs Eastern Peripheral Expressway

Low visibility due to fog conditions caused six vehicles to pile up on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway in Dankaur, Greater Noida, on Friday morning. Two people, whose car was the first to crash into a truck from behind, were critically injured and are currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Faridabad, said police.

Arvind Pathak, station house officer of Dankaur police station, said the accident took place around 7am on Friday. Police said Chandan Kumar (35), a resident of Palwal in Haryana, and his wife (35), their 11-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son were going from Greater Noida to Palwal in a Hyundai i20.

“Kumar could not spot a slow moving truck ahead of his car due to poor visibility and ended up ramming the truck from behind. Kumar and his wife were critically injured while their two children sitting on the rear seat of the car had a narrow escape,” said Pathak.

Police said a Toyota Innova crashed into the Hyundai i20, fllowed by a mini truck that hit the Innova, blocking off the road. As the visibility was poor, two more cars ended up in the pile-up on the same route.

Pathak said people in all the other vehicles escaped with minor injuries. Some passerby informed police and also arranged for a car to rush Kumar and his wife to a private hospital in Faridabad.

Police said Kumar is a head constable with the cyber cell and is posted in the Panchkula district. The truck driver managed to escape after the accident. A team from Dankaur police station reached the spot and cleared the expressway in about 30 minutes. Pathak said they have not received any complaint in the incident.

Ashutosh Singh, traffic inspector, Noida, advised people to drive cautiously in poor visibility conditions. “We are creating awareness among people as November is being observed as a road safety month,” he said.

Data from the Noida transport department shows that from January 1 to August 31 this year, 238 people were while 348 injured in 501 accidents in Gautam Budh Nagar. During the corresponding period in 2020, 221 people were killed and 345 injured in 446 accidents in the district.