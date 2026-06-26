66 campuses join anti-drug campaign as GB Nagar steps up awareness push

The Gautam Budh Nagar health department has intensified its anti-drug awareness campaign by conducting outreach programmes in more than 66 educational institutions across the district, while also removing shops selling tobacco and narcotic substances from the vicinity of several campuses, officials said on Thursday.

s part of the campaign, more than 200 students from Sharda University’s medical, dental and psychiatry departments participated in an awareness rally in Greater Noida on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

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Officials said the campaign includes awareness sessions, rallies and enforcement measures aimed at discouraging substance abuse among students and young adults.

“The Union government is continuously working to reduce substance abuse and curb the illegal trafficking of narcotic drugs. Through the ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’, we are creating awareness and encouraging young people to adopt healthy and constructive lifestyles,” Dr Madan Mohan Mani Tripathi, chief medical officer, said.

According to the health department, awareness programmes under the campaign have been organised in over 66 schools, colleges and other educational institutions across Gautam Budh Nagar.

Officials said shops selling tobacco and narcotic substances from areas surrounding educational institutions, including Sharda University, Amity University, APJ School, FDDI College, GAIL Training Centre, Government Inter College, JSS College, among otgers, were also removed. Officials, however, did not specify the number of shops removed.

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{{^usCountry}} District social welfare officer Satish Kumar said the campaign is focusing on educating students about the physical, mental, social and economic consequences of substance abuse. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} District social welfare officer Satish Kumar said the campaign is focusing on educating students about the physical, mental, social and economic consequences of substance abuse. {{/usCountry}}

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“We are reaching out to educational institutions across the district to make young people aware of the harmful effects of drug abuse and encourage them to stay away from narcotic substances,” Kumar said.

Officials said the awareness drive, being conducted from June 17 to June 26 to mark the International Day Against Drug Abuse and llicit Trafficking, has included seminars, pledge ceremonies, rallies and counselling sessions across schools, colleges and universities. The campaign has targeted students through outreach programmes in educational institutions and enforcement measures around campuses.

“The emergence of newer narcotic substances targeting young people has made prevention increasingly challenging. Regular awareness activities and a positive environment in educational institutions play a key role in protecting students from drug abuse,” Shweta Khurana, district nodal officer, Tobacco Control Cell, Gautam Buddh Nagar, said in a statement.

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As part of the campaign, more than 200 students from Sharda University’s medical, dental and psychiatry departments participated in an awareness rally in Greater Noida on Wednesday. The university’s chancellor, PK Gupta, also felicitated officials associated with the campaign.