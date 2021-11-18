75 women get trained for employment in apparel park set to come up in Jewar

Vocational training for locals started on Monday at the Block Development Office in Jewar under the Training and Toolkit scheme of One District One Product initiative of the Uttar Pradesh government. The training is being provided with the aim of generating manpower for industries which will be coming at the Apparel Park being developed in Jewar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Noida Apparel Export Cluster (NAEC) and the Apparel Training and Design Centre (ATDC) will jointly conduct the 10-day long vocational training for 75 women in Jewar. The training will help women get hired by the industries set to come up at the Apparel Park, said officials.

“The Yeida (Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority) has allotted total 91 plots to the apparel entrepreneurs, who are part of the NAEC, and the possession will be granted soon. The area will be up and running with apparel factories in the next two years. These factories will need manpower to operate. Hence, in order to encourage them to hire locals and generate employment, we are providing training to the women here,” said Lalit Thukral, president of NAEC. He added around 300,000 people will get direct employment in the Apparel Park, oh whom more than 70% will be women.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Currently, the training is being conducted at the Block Development Office in Jewar. However, Thukral said a training centre will soon be started here. Another ATDC centre is already functioning in Noida’s Sector 27 where training under the ODOP initiative has been going on since last year.

“At the Noida ATDC, 270 people have received training in sewing and designing under the ODOP scheme. The 75 women selected by the district industries department will be given 10 day training on industrial sewing,” said Meenu Dabas, principal at ATDC who will be conducting the training in Jewar.

Anil Kumar, deputy commissioner of District Industries Centre, Gautam Budh Nagar, said, “The main objective of the state government is to train more and more people so that their income increases, as well as product quality and productivity, improve. Under the Training and Toolkit scheme of ODOP, 10 days’ training, a stipend of ₹2,000 and a modern toolkit (electronic sewing machine) will be given to the trainees”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh said, “It is our endeavour to set up skill training centres at the block level and Nyaya panchayat level so that more and more women can increase their chances of getting employed.”