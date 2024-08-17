8 illegal mining dumpers seized in Greater Noida for defying norms

The Gautam Budh Nagar administration has seized eight dumpers for violating norms such as overloading and pollution on Saturday, said officials. The administrative body formed an eight-member task force to check such activities, said officials. In a bid to curb overloading, illegal mining, and transportation of construction materials without proper covering, the Gautam Budh Nagar administration has formed an eight-member task force to check such activities. (HT Photo)

The team, led by additional district magistrate (finance and revenue) Atul Kumar, conducted a surprise inspection in the Knowledge Park area of Greater Noida on Saturday, and eight dumpers were seized for violating norms.

“The vehicles had unclear registration numbers and were carrying construction materials without covering them, kicking up dust in the air and causing air pollution. The transport department has imposed a fine of ₹5.65 lakh and suspended the driving licences and permits of all four drivers”, said ADM (finance and revenue), Atul Kumar.

The task force, formed by district magistrate Manish Kumar Verma, includes officials from the district administration, mining department, transport department, and police department, informed officials.

ADM said that the team will conduct regular inspections and enforcement drives will be carried out to check overloading, illegal mining, and transportation of construction materials without proper covering, in the district.

The drive is aimed at ensuring public safety and preventing damage to roads due to overloading while preventing air pollution. The administration has also appealed to residents to report similar violations and activities to the authorities concerning.