80-yr-old Ghaziabad woman suffers burns as fire erupts in kitchen

Ghaziabad: An 80-year-old woman sustained burn injuries after a fire broke out at her house in Pratap Nagar area near the Ghaziabad police line on Wednesday morning, officials said.

It is suspected that an LPG cylinder leakage probably caused the fire,” chief fire officer (CFO) Rahul Pal told HT. (HT Photos)

According to the fire department officials, they received a call around 11.30am from local residents about a fire in a house.

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“Three tenders were rushed to the spot, and teams found that the fire occurred on the ground floor of the house. It is suspected that an LPG cylinder leakage probably caused the fire,” chief fire officer (CFO) Rahul Pal told HT.

Police identified the woman as Vimla Devi, a housewife.

“The elderly woman, who was in the kitchen, suffered partial burn injuries. Before the firefighting teams arrived, locals had rushed her to a hospital for treatment. Firefighters managed to fully extinguished the blaze within half-an-hour,” the CFO added.

Suryabali Maurya, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) (Kavi Nagar), told HT that the elderly woman is “stable and did not suffer many injuries during the incident”.

Talking to HT, the woman’s son-in-law said that the incident took place when she was in the kitchen and cooking.

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{{^usCountry}} “She was alone in the house when the incident happened. There was a huge cloud of fire that happened due to leakage in the cylinder. She suffered burn injuries on her face and hands. The doctors at the hospital will soon discharge her. Her condition is stable,” Dheeraj Sharma, son-in-law of the woman, told HT. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “She was alone in the house when the incident happened. There was a huge cloud of fire that happened due to leakage in the cylinder. She suffered burn injuries on her face and hands. The doctors at the hospital will soon discharge her. Her condition is stable,” Dheeraj Sharma, son-in-law of the woman, told HT. {{/usCountry}}

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In the recent times, the district has witnessed several fire incidents.

On June 2, a family of four was saved, but their three adult pet dogs, including two German Shepherds and a Husky, died in a major fire that engulfed their flat around 3am at a residential building in Avantika

In an earlier incident on April 29, a major fire engulfed the Gaur Green Avenue high-rise in Indirapuram, gutting eight apartments and causing extensive damage to 4-6 others.

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On April 3, a flat on the second floor of a high-rise in Raj Nagar Extension caught fire when the occupants of the flat were not at home.

On March 3, four members of a family lost their lives when fire engulfed their flat at a multi-storeyed residential building in Khoda.