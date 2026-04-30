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82-year-old found murdered in Ghaziabad house; FIR registered

An 82-year-old man was found murdered in Ghaziabad; police registered an FIR for murder. No valuables were missing, and a domestic help is missing.

Updated on: Apr 30, 2026 11:38 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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Ghaziabad: Police at Loni Border police station registered an FIR for murder on Wednesday night after an 82-year-old man was found murdered at his house in Uttranchal Vihar society, officials said Thursday.

The police registered an FIR under BNS section 103(1) (murder) against unidentified persons on late Wednesday night.

The police identified the deceased as Ramesh Chandra Sharma, who stayed with his two sons, Vikas Sharma, 55, and Gaurav Sharma, 50. Vikas had gone to Delhi around 2.30 pm for work, while Gaurav was also away to his office.

“When Vikas returned around 7.30pm on Wednesday, the door did not open as it was locked from the outside. He then took help of a neighbour and went to the roof to enter to his house. He found his father lying on the floor, his legs and throat tied with ropes. A blade-like object was also lying nearby. It seems that his throat was slashed. We have sent the body for an autopsy, and an FIR was registered,” Siddharth Gautam, ACP of Loni circle, told HT.

 
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