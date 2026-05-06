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9 rescued after fire erupts at three-storey building in Indirapuram

The incident took place when a guard of the apartment and his family were preparing food in the kitchen area of this stilt floor. Just as the fire occurred, the guard and his family escaped from the site

Published on: May 06, 2026 05:58 am IST
By Peeyush Khandelwal
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Ghaziabad: Nine people, including three minors and two senior citizens, were rescued after a fire broke out on the stilt floor of a three-storey residential apartment in Indirapuram’s Niti Khand pocket on Tuesday afternoon, officials said, adding there was no casualty or injury to anyone.

Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot after the incident was reported at 1.30pm, and the fire extinguishing and evacuation were completed within an hour. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot after the incident was reported at 1.30pm, and the fire extinguishing and evacuation were completed within an hour, they added.

According to officials, the blaze started on the stilt floor of the apartment that has three upper floors. The incident took place when a guard of the apartment and his family were preparing food in the kitchen area of this stilt floor. Just as the fire occurred, the guard and his family escaped from the site.

“They were using an LPG cylinder, and it caught fire after the gas leaked. The fire spread to other areas fast, and thick smoke engulfed the entire building. Two small LPG cylinders and one regular cylinder also exploded due to the fire,” Rahul Pal, chief fire officer, told HT.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Peeyush Khandelwal

Peeyush Khandelwal writes on a range of issues in western Uttar Pradesh – from crime, to development authorities and from infrastructure to transport. Based in Ghaziabad, he has been a journalist for almost a decade.

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