9 rescued after fire erupts at three-storey building in Indirapuram

Ghaziabad: Nine people, including three minors and two senior citizens, were rescued after a fire broke out on the stilt floor of a three-storey residential apartment in Indirapuram’s Niti Khand pocket on Tuesday afternoon, officials said, adding there was no casualty or injury to anyone.

Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot after the incident was reported at 1.30pm, and the fire extinguishing and evacuation were completed within an hour. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

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Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot after the incident was reported at 1.30pm, and the fire extinguishing and evacuation were completed within an hour, they added.

According to officials, the blaze started on the stilt floor of the apartment that has three upper floors. The incident took place when a guard of the apartment and his family were preparing food in the kitchen area of this stilt floor. Just as the fire occurred, the guard and his family escaped from the site.

“They were using an LPG cylinder, and it caught fire after the gas leaked. The fire spread to other areas fast, and thick smoke engulfed the entire building. Two small LPG cylinders and one regular cylinder also exploded due to the fire,” Rahul Pal, chief fire officer, told HT.

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{{^usCountry}} “Nine persons from the upper three floors came to the rooftop, and we had to break the grille and rescue the nine trapped people from a nearby building with the help of ladders,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Nine persons from the upper three floors came to the rooftop, and we had to break the grille and rescue the nine trapped people from a nearby building with the help of ladders,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said the vehicles parked on the stilt floor were also saved, besides the nearby residential buildings after the fire was doused. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said the vehicles parked on the stilt floor were also saved, besides the nearby residential buildings after the fire was doused. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “All members of three families on the first, second, and third floors reached the rooftop to save themselves, and they were timely rescued,” Dheeraj Agarwal, councillor (Ward 81) of Shakti Khand, told HT. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “All members of three families on the first, second, and third floors reached the rooftop to save themselves, and they were timely rescued,” Dheeraj Agarwal, councillor (Ward 81) of Shakti Khand, told HT. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Residents said the fire department timely prevented the spread of fire to the upper floors. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Residents said the fire department timely prevented the spread of fire to the upper floors. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “The fire started around 1pm from the stilt floor and the thick smoke soon engulfed the entire building. We also brought in cutters to break the grilles but could not use the equipment as the electricity was cut off. There were three to four cars in the stilt floor but those were timely taken out. Fire tenders arrived timely,” RK Gupta, secretary of Prakriti Lane Niti Khand 2 RWA, told HT. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The fire started around 1pm from the stilt floor and the thick smoke soon engulfed the entire building. We also brought in cutters to break the grilles but could not use the equipment as the electricity was cut off. There were three to four cars in the stilt floor but those were timely taken out. Fire tenders arrived timely,” RK Gupta, secretary of Prakriti Lane Niti Khand 2 RWA, told HT. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Peeyush Khandelwal ...Read More Peeyush Khandelwal writes on a range of issues in western Uttar Pradesh – from crime, to development authorities and from infrastructure to transport. Based in Ghaziabad, he has been a journalist for almost a decade. Read Less

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