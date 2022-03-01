AAI to provide air traffic services at Noida International Airport

The Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL), the special purpose vehicle for developing the Noida International Airport at Jewar, has signed an agreement with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to provide communication, navigation and surveillance (CNS) technology for the air traffic management (ATM) services at the upcoming greenfield airport.

As part of the agreement, AAI will plan and procure CNS/ATM equipment, and install and commission the equipment and provide air traffic services at the Jewar airport, officials said.

The agreement was signed on Monday by Christoph Schnellman, chief executive officer of YIAPL, and Anil Pathak, member (planning), AAI.

After signing the agreement, Schnellmann said, “The CNS/ATM agreement with the Airports Authority of India is another milestone in our journey towards the development of the Noida International Airport, while ensuring cost-efficient aeronautical processes. Our vision is to provide customer-focused airport operations in a collaborative environment.”

The officials said that YIAPL and AAI will set up a joint coordination committee to monitor the implementation of the agreement.

“We are pleased to partner with the YIAPL to provide communications, navigation and surveillance systems for air traffic management to enable smooth and efficient operations at the airport. We are enthusiastically looking forward to the development of the airport at Jewar as it will be a milestone in Indian aviation as a second sustainable airport serving the National Capital Region,” said Pathak, the AAI member.

The AAI is entrusted with the responsibility of creating, upgrading, maintaining, and managing civil aviation infrastructure both on the ground and in air space across the country. The authority manages 137 airports, which include 24 international airports, 10 customs airports, 80 domestic airports and 23 domestic civil enclaves at defence airfields.

Meanwhile, YIAPL, a 100% subsidiary of Swiss firm Zurich Airport International AG, is working on the construction of a boundary wall at the airport site in Jewar.

Officials from the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) said that work on the site is being expedited. “The boundary wall is being constructed at the airport site. Simultaneously, the company is also working on removing debris and waste and levelling of the land. Once this is done, construction can be started,” said Shailendra Bhatia, nodal officer from Yeida for the upcoming airport.

Zurich Airport International AG, the concessionaire of the Jewar airport project, will invest about ₹30,000 crore and has got 40 years to fully develop the project. Under public-private partnership model, the concessionaire will design, build, finance, operate and transfer the project to the government after 40 years. The airport will start with two runways by 2024 under phase I and it will have five runways on completion to full capacity.