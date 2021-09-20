Aarogya Mela: GB Nagar health camps see patients with fever, respiratory issues

The Uttar Pradesh government has resumed ‘Aarogya Mela’, a health camp which was put on hold in April following the second wave of Covid-19, as several districts in the state are reeling under vector-borne diseases and viral fever, said officials on Monday.

In Gautam Budh Nagar, health camps were organised on Sunday at 33 primary and urban primary health centres across the district. The officials said that out of the total 1,976 people who visited these health camps, 845 were men, 752 women, and 379 children.

According to official data, 467 patients complained of respiratory issues, 337 patients of fever, 436 patients of skin diseases and 275 patients of stomach issues. Noting the symptoms, 173 patients were tested for malaria, but all of them tested negative for the disease. As many as 208 patients also took RT-PCR tests, but none of them tested positive for Covid-19.

“The camps will now be held every Sunday from 10am to 4pm, where people will get free health checkups. A total of 66 doctors and 192 paramedical staff were working at the centres,” said Rajesh Sharma, district malaria officer, Gautam Budh Nagar.

The Aarogya Mela was officially launched in January 2021.