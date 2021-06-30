Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Noida News / AC mechanic dies in Greater Noida
noida news

AC mechanic dies in Greater Noida

Greater Noida: A 32-year-old air-conditioner mechanic died during a routine assignment at a retired bureaucrat’s residence in Greater Noida on Wednesday, said police
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 30, 2021 11:17 PM IST
Greater Noida: A 32-year-old air-conditioner mechanic died during a routine assignment at a retired bureaucrat’s residence in Greater Noida on Wednesday, said police.

Police identified the victim as Bhupal Singh, who was from Bulandshahr but lived and worked in Greater Noida.

Rameshwar Kumar, SHO, Beta 2 police station, said that the incident took place at the Greenwoods society in Sector Omega 1. “The family had called the mechanic to fix an air-conditioner. Singh arrived with two colleagues. He was lifting the AC when he collapsed and lost consciousness,” he said.

Singh was immediately rushed to a private hospital where doctors declared him dead, police said.

Police said that it is not clear if the victim was electrocuted or he suffered a cardiac arrest. “The autopsy report is awaited,” the SHO said. The victim’s family has not filed a complaint in this regard, police said.

