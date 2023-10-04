Action against violators as AQI stays poor in Greater Noida

After Greater Noida’s air quality index (AQI) slipped into the ‘poor’ category on September 30, the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board has acted against establishments violating Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) guidelines since its enforcement on October 1. As Greater Noida’s AQI has consistently remained in the ‘poor’ category for over a week, an enforcement activity to identify violations of Grap guidelines was initiated. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Meanwhile, four days after the district kicked off the action plan, officials from the pollution board stated that they have already fined 10 violators ₹50,000 each. These include eight concrete manufacturing units and two shops selling construction materials.

On September 23, Greater Noida had a ‘moderate’ AQI of 124, but it has since deteriorated, consistently remaining in the ‘poor’ category with an AQI of 298.

The Central Agency for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the NCR had directed the Gautam Budh Nagar administration and the Noida Authority to enforce Grap guidelines to combat air pollution in Noida and Greater Noida from October 1.

These guidelines prescribe specific actions based on air quality stages from 1 to 4.

The Grap for the National Capital Region (NCR) comprises four stages based on air quality conditions. Stage 1 corresponds to an AQI between 201 and 300 (’poor’). Stage 2 involves an AQI between 301 and 400 (’very poor’). Stage 3 pertains to an AQI between 401 and 450 (’severe’), and Stage 4 applies when the AQI exceeds 450 (’severe+’).

Deo K. Gupta, the regional officer of the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board in Greater Noida, said , “As Greater Noida’s AQI has consistently remained in the ‘poor’ category for over a week, we initiated an enforcement activity to identify violations of Grap guidelines. During inspections on Tuesday and Wednesday, we identified 10 defaulting establishments in Greater Noida that were not complying with the stated guidelines.”

He added, “Among the violators are eight cement concrete manufacturing units in the Knowledge Park 5 area and others in the Udyog Kendra area. Violations include failing to install green nets, leaving concrete materials exposed, and neglecting water sprinkling measures. Two building material shops also failed to adhere to the norms.”

“Violators have been fined ₹50,000 each for violating Grap Stage 1 guidelines, and the department will continue its crackdown on Grap rules,” the officer added.

On Wednesday, Greater Noida’s AQI was 220, classified as “poor,” while on Tuesday, it was 214. Noida’s AQI was recorded as 185, within the “moderate” category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

