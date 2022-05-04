After a day’s dip, Covid-19 cases rise again in Noida

After about 40% dip in fresh Covid-19 cases in a single day on Monday, Gautam Budh Nagar district recorded 170 new cases again on Tuesday.

Tuesday recorded the highest cases since infections started rising in early April. Daily cases crossed the 100-mark on April 19 and remained in that range on a daily basis, with the exception of a couple of days. On Monday, the district reported 66 fresh cases, which was the lowest since daily cases crossed 100.

Officials from the district health department said that the data for the past two days is an anomaly due to bunching. “There was a sudden fall in the number of cases on Monday as the district recorded only 66 cases but on Tuesday, as many as 170 fresh cases were registered. Both are unusual. We checked the reports and saw that the cases were from the past two-three days. The average daily cases remain around 100-125. It is likely that some laboratories did not upload all the reports on the portal on Monday and they were bunched together in Tuesday’s data,” said Dr Sunil Sharma, chief medical officer, Gautam Budh Nagar district.

Dr Sharma added that the total daily cases have remained stagnant at around 100-125 for over 20 days now. Additionally, very few have been hospitalised and the recovery rate is also on the rise.

“There’s no need to panic. Although the district is reporting over 100 cases daily, none of the infected is critical. We have nine people undergoing treatment in hospitals, but all of them have comorbidities. Most people are recovering completely with a negative report in three days,” Dr Sharma added.

On Tuesday, the active caseload in the district touched 741, while 130 people recovered from the virus.

A total of 1,857 cases were reported in the month of April. This is about three-and-a-half times the total number of cases that were reported in March. The district reported 31,137 cases in January this year, which was the highest monthly case count since the Covid-19 pandemic began in March 2020. January also saw the peak of the third wave, following which cases started reducing considerably. There were 3,244 cases in February, while March saw only 521 cases.

