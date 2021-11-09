After facing wrath of UP-Rera, Supertech promises delivery of flats by July 2022

The Supertech Group has assured its buyers of fast delivery of flats in Noida, Greater Noida and other cities after the Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP-Rera) warned it of action if they fail to do so, said officials on Monday.

“We have asked the Supertech Group to expedite the work so that the units can be delivered at the earliest, without a further delay, after the homebuyers filed complaints in the matter. Our motive of issuing instructions is to make sure that the homebuyers can deliver their respective flat as soon as possible... They have already suffered a lot. If the developer won’t expedite the work and deliver according to the schedule, we will have to take action against it,” said Balvinder Kumar, member of UP-Rera -- a quasi-judicial expert body formed by the state government to address issues faced by the real estate sector and homebuyers.

Reacting to the development, the chairman of Supertech Limited, RK Arora, said that it will deliver all incomplete units by July 2022, under its ‘mission completion programme’ to ensure that the homebuyers receive the units in time.

The realty sector is facing a major crisis as its Emerald Twin Towers project at Sector 93A is facing demolition, following orders from the Supreme Court.

It claimed that on Diwali, it has delivered nearly 800 units to its customers in different projects in Noida, Greater Noida and the Yamuna Expressway. And more than 200 units were delivered to the buyers in Meerut, Gurugram and Dehradun, among other cities.

“The real estate sector has been facing a slowdown and a financial crisis due to the impact of Covid-19 pandemic. But we are working day and night to ensure that the homebuyers receive their units without any hassle in the future. We will deliver all flats by July 2022. We have prepared a roadmap for the delivery so there’s no further delay,” said Arora.

