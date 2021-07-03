After over 14 months, active Covid-19 cases below 25 in GB Nagar

NOIDA: The last time the number of active Covid-19 cases Gautam Budh Nagar was below 25 was on March 22, 2020, when the count was 24. It took the district about 14-odd months to come below that mark again, with active cases below 22 on July 2, 2021.

The first case of the coronavirus disease was recorded on March 8, 2020. In that month, there were no deaths, while a total of 38 cases were reported, with an average of 1.58 cases per day. From then on, the monthly tallies kept rising up to a peak of 5,797 cases in October last year, with 15 deaths and an average of 187 cases per day for the month. After this, the cases counts declined and rose up again during the second wave of the pandemic seen this year. From 175 cases and zero Covid deaths in February 2021, the tally saw a sharp incline to 15,232 cases and 121 deaths in April, and 21,024 cases and 238 deaths in May. In June 2021, however, the monthly tally fell drastically to 698 cases and 16 deaths.

The first two days of July, meanwhile, saw only six cases and zero deaths.

According to district magistrate, Suhas LY, “We are now preparing for the anticipated third wave, if it comes at all. Our focus will be on reducing the number of deaths as during the second wave, the district recorded as many as 375 deaths. For that, we are ensuring maximum contact tracing and testing nearly 4,000 people every day. While the recovery rate in GB Nagar is still over 99%, the case fatality rate (CFR) is only 0.73%, which is much better than the state’s overall CFR of 1.32%,” he said.

The DM further said that till date, as many as 1,308,908 samples have been tested in the district. “We’ve so far taken as many as 945,903 people under surveillance. As far as vaccination is concerned, it’s going on at various booths despite limited stock available. Till Friday, as many as 1,110,399 doses had been administered in the district, in which 1,059,475 people have taken their first dose. On Friday, as many as 13,590 people were vaccinated at different private and government health centres in the district, of which 6,397 doses of vaccines were administered at 36 government health centres,” he said.

Echoing similar views, chief medical officer, Dr Deepak Ohri, said that due to state-wide paucity of vaccines, it is unlikely to start any major vaccination drive at least in the coming fortnight. The state headquarters have to evenly distribute the available stock of vaccines, so we could get altogether 24,000 doses only on Friday, which will be used for vaccination of 6,000 people for four days. Till a bigger stock arrives, we’ll continue vaccination with the available doses,” he said.