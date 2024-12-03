After over a month, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida and Noida see ‘moderate’ air quality

After reeling under high pollution levels for over a month now, the cities of Ghaziabad, Greater Noida and Noida recorded “moderate” air quality on Monday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB)’s daily air quality index (AQI) bulletin. The CPCB figures indicate that Ghaziabad experienced 15 “poor” air days, 13 “very poor” air days and two “severe” air days in November, while Noida experienced 18 “poor,” 11 “very poor” and one “severe” air day in the month of November. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

According to the bulletin, Ghaziabad recorded an AQI of 169, Noida 166 and Greater Noida 196 on Monday. According to the CPCB data, Noida last experienced a “moderate” air quality day on October 24 when the AQI was 169, while Ghaziabad and Greater Noida last experienced similar conditions on October 25 when the AQI was 200 and 199, respectively.

According to AQI scale, the AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, 401 and 450 “severe” and above 450 “severe plus.”

The CPCB figures indicate that Ghaziabad experienced 15 “poor” air days, 13 “very poor” air days and two “severe” air days in November, while Noida experienced 18 “poor,” 11 “very poor” and one “severe” air day in the month of November.

Greater Noida experienced 23 “poor” days and seven “very poor” days in November, showed the data.

The AQI deteriorated during the pre-Diwali and post-Diwali periods due to bursting of crackers, impact of stubble burning, unfavourable meteorological conditions and also due to local polluting sources.

“The improved air quality has resulted because the pollutants have dispersed, aided by favourable meteorological conditions. The impact of stubble burning has also reduced after November 22. Further, the Stage 4 of the graded response action plan (Grap) has also curbed numerous polluting activities such as construction and demolition. All these factors had a positive impact on air quality in Ghaziabad and Noida,” said Utsav Sharma, regional officer, Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board, Noiida.

According to the System for Air Quality Management in Delhi, the contribution of stubble burning to PM2.5 level in Delhi has reduced over the past couple of days.

It also said the share of stubble burning was 26.17% on November 22 and it gradually reduced to 19.58%, 11.13%, 6.99% and 5.84% on November 23, 24, 25 and 26, respectively. The figures for the days after that are not available in the system.

Environmentalists said they expect that the present favourable conditions may not prevail for long.

“The temperatures will decrease in the coming days and external and local factors will again impact air quality adversely. Traffic congestion, dusty roads and garbage burning should be curbed strictly at the local level. Restrictions under Stage 4 of Grap should be extended for a longer period and take strict action against violators,” said Vikrant Sharma, a city-based environmentalist and lawyer.

According to Consortium for Research on Agroecosystem Monitoring and Modeling from Space, Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar recorded 29 and 41 instances of residue burning during the period September 15 to November 30 this year.