After residents allege inflated charges, GDA fixes rates of 13 community centres

After receiving numerous complaints about residents being overcharged for booking community centres, the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) has published a fixed rate chart for the 13 community centres it has leased to private operators. GDA officials have made it clear that no operator is allowed to charge more than the specified rates, and any violation will result in the termination of the operator’s contract. The community centres were leased out for a period of 10 years through an auction conducted by the Ghaziabad Development Authority in 2024. (HT Photo)

The rate chart has been posted at all 13 community centres, including those in Vaishali, Lajpat Nagar, Pratap Vihar, Koyal Enclave, Swarnjayantipuram, Shastri Nagar, Patel Nagar, Surya Nagar, Kavi Nagar, and Sanjay Nagar, among others.

The per-day rent for these centres ranges from ₹62,000 to ₹75,000 for events lasting less than 12 hours, with cleaning charges ranging from ₹1,000 to ₹2,000.

“The authority was receiving multiple complaints about operators overcharging customers for using these centres for functions and events. Senior officials decided to take action. A meeting with operators was held, where they were reminded to adhere to the listed prices,” said Rudresh Shukla, the GDA’s media coordinator.

“If any overcharging complaints are received, the GDA will conduct an inquiry. If the complaints are substantiated, strict action will be taken, including the possibility of terminating the operator’s contract. Operators have been informed of this policy. Officials have also been directed to carry out regular inspections to ensure the community centres are being used as intended,” Shukla added.