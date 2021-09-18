Against single-day target of 32,000 Covid jabs, Gautam Budh Nagar inoculates over 25,000

The aim on Friday was to inoculate 32,000 people in Gautam Budh Nagar during the special vaccination drive, but the district could administer only 25,160 doses from its 114 government vaccination centres -- a little more than 78% of the target, officials said. Glitches in the Co-WIN portal slowed down vaccination pace at several centres, they added.

Chief medical officer Dr Sunil Sharma said despite allowing walk-in vaccinations at several centres, technical issues were reported by officials at vaccination centres. “The health officials were facing a lot of problems in uploading the details of beneficiaries on the Co-WIN portal. As a result, such vaccination centres couldn’t achieve their target for the day,” he said.

Sharma, however, claimed that since the district health department has already given the first jabs to around 95% of the eligible population in the district, the low jab rate on Friday will not have much effect on the district’s overall vaccination performance. “We have informed the higher authorities about the glitches in the portal and it’ll soon be rectified,” he said.

Dr Neeraj Tyagi, the district immunisation officer, said of the total 25,160 beneficiaries who took their jabs on Friday, 16,492 took their first vaccination doses. “The remaining received their second doses. The nationwide Covid-19 vaccination programme began on January 16 this year. In the time since then, Gautam Budh Nagar has administered 2,299,193 jabs, and 653,910 have received both doses of the vaccine. Over two million jabs administered in the district are Serum Institute of India’s Covishield, while a bulk of the remaining doses are Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin,” he said.