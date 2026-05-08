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Air conditioner blast triggers fire in Greater Noida house, no casualty

Two fire engines from Knowledge Park station were deployed and the fire was doused within half an hour

Published on: May 08, 2026 03:40 am IST
By Arun Singh
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Noida: A fire broke out on the first floor of a three-storey house in Greater Noida, Beta 2 after an air conditioner (AC) exploded on Wednesday night, officials said, adding that no casualties were reported.

The fire had started in the first-floor bedroom after the indoor AC unit exploded, said official. (HT Photo)

“Around 10:30 pm, a resident alerted the fire control room about the incident,” said Vinod Pandey, fire officer, Knowledge Park.

Two fire engines from Knowledge Park station were deployed and the fire was doused within half an hour. “The fire had started in the first-floor bedroom after the indoor AC unit exploded. The fire spread quickly after catching the bed and mattress. However, it was controlled before it could spread to other floors,” added Pandey.

Fire officials said the family escaped safely. Pradeep Kumar Chuabey, chief fire officer said 26 fire incidents were reported in the last 15 days. “Running ACs at low temperatures such as 17°C or 18°C increases load on electrical systems and can lead to fires. We advise residents to set their ACs at around 24°C during summer and ensure timely servicing,” he said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Arun Singh

Arun Singh covers crime, traffic, court and the transport department for Hindustan Times in Noida. He has a strong interest in developing in-depth stories that engage readers. Previously, he covered crime, traffic, infrastructure and soft beats for The Times of India in Bhopal for nearly five years. His reports are known for including details often missed by other publications.

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