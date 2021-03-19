Air quality improves slightly, strong surface winds predicted

Noida and adjoining regions breathed better air as ventilation improved over the last 24 hours, according to the central pollution control boar (CPCB) air quality index (AQI) data, but pollution levels were still in the “very poor category”.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast has strong winds for the next two days followed by possibility of rain next week. On Friday, Noida had a maximum and minimum temperature of 34.5 and 22.3 degree Celsius, respectively, as against 34.3 degree Celsius and 18.1 degree Celsius, respectively, on Thursday.

“There is an increase in the minimum temperature because there is a cloud cover that leads to trapping of heat. Also the winds are southerly at times, which are comparatively warmer. The region will see strong winds for next two days and may see rains on March 22 and 23 which could help improving the pollution levels and cool down the temperatures,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice president, meteorology and climate change, Skymet.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality index (AQI) of Noida on Friday, on a scale of 0 to 500, was 302 against 336 a day earlier.

The AQI of Greater Noida was 359 against 387 a day earlier. Ghaziabad recorded an AQI of 340 on Friday against 373 on Thursday.

An AQI level up to 100 is considered ‘good’, between 101 and 200 is ‘moderate’, between 201 and 300 is ‘poor’, between 301 and 400 is ‘very poor’ and above 400 is considered ‘severe’.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the air quality may improve due to better ventilation over next 48 hours.

“PM10 is the lead pollutant as long range transport of dust from the dry arid southwest regions continues to contribute, but likely to decrease for next 48 hrs. Surface winds are south southwesterly and moderate, forecasted improve during the next 48 hrs. Better ventilation is likely to influence AQI positively. AQI is likely to marginally improve and stay in the lower end of the Very Poor to Poor category for tomorrow and further improve to Poor AQI for 21st and 22nd March,” said a SAFAR statement on Friday.