Air quality turns 'severe' in Ghaziabad, 'very poor' in Noida, Faridabad

Pollutant PM 2.5 and PM 10 remained prominent in the air of the five immediate neighbours of Delhi, the air quality index (AQI) maintained by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) stated.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 08:36 PM IST
Commuters crossing a foot over bridge amid dense fog on a cold winter day, at IFFCO Chowk in Gurugram on December 24. North-western India, including Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad, mostly recorded “very poor” to “severe” air quality on December 25 amid a drop in wind speed that has slowed down the dispersal of pollutants. (PTI)

The air quality deteriorated to reach "severe" levels in Ghaziabad, "very poor" in Noida, Greater Noida and Faridabad and "poor" in Gurgaon, according to data issued by a government agency on Monday.

Pollutant PM 2.5 and PM 10 remained prominent in the air of the five immediate neighbours of Delhi, the air quality index (AQI) maintained by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) stated.

As per the index, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The average 24-hour AQI at 4 pm on Monday was 412 in Ghaziabad, 369 in Noida, 384 in Greater Noida, 352 in Faridabad and 271 in Gurgaon, according to the CPCB's Sameer app.

On Sunday, it was 394 in Ghaziabad, 331 in Noida, 352 in Greater Noida, 311 in Faridabad and 303 in Gurgaon.

The CPCB states that an AQI in the “poor” causes breathing discomfort to most people on prolonged exposure, while “very poor” may cause respiratory illness on prolonged exposure. AQI in “severe” category affects healthy people and badly impacts those with existing diseases.

The AQI for each city is based on the average value of all monitoring stations there.

Ghaziabad, Gurgaon and Noida have four such stations while Greater Noida and Faridabad have two stations each, according to the app. 

