Air warriors demonstrate formations to commemorate 1971 Indo-Pak war victory

Six Hawk aircraft flew in an L-shape over the Hindon airbase to demonstrate the ‘Vinaash’ (destroyer) formation, signifying the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) significant victory during the battle of Longewala in the 1971 war with Pakistan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The IAF’s power packed air show, on the occasion of the 89th Air Force Day, showcased a range of aircraft which flew in different formations to commemorate the 50th year of India’s victory over Pakistan during the 1971 war. The participating Hawks were from the operational conversion unit ‘Alpha’, which is the same squadron which flew the Hunter aircraft during the 1971 war.

The different formations showcased on Friday, that were named after war heroes and operations carried out during the 1971 war, enthralled spectators at the Hindon airbase. People also got a glimpse of a single seat interceptor and air defence/ground attack Gnat aircraft.

The event started with a team of the ‘Akash Ganga’ paratroopers taking a plunge from an AN-32 transport aircraft, which flew at a height of 8,000 metres above the Hindon airbase.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Three paratroopers, including one from the Indian Army, were seen paradropping from a height of 6,000 ft from a vintage Dakota aircraft while carrying the Indian Tricolour along with IAF flag. IAF officials said the paradrop depicted the Tangail airdrop operation it carried out during the 1971 war.

“There were 75 aircraft which participated in the air show at the Hindon airbase. Different formations, such as Tangail, Meghna, Longewala, Sekhon and others, were demonstrated. In the Sekhon formation, there was a mixed use of different aircraft like LCA Tejas, Jaguars, Rafales and Mirage-2000s. The formations were either named after war heroes or operations carried out during the 1971 war,” said a spokesperson from IAF.

The tandem rotor Chinook helicopters, procured from the US in 2019, demonstrated a formation--ferrying 155mm artillery guns suspended by cables-- depicting the operation that the IAF carried out near Meghna river during the 1971 war. Back then, the operation was codenamed ‘Cactus Lily.’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The five MiG-29 air superiority aircraft of the 47 squadron flew in the ‘Vijay’ formation over the Hindon airbase. Officials said the squadron undertook various missions like strikes, escorts and combat air patrolling during the 1971 war.

Likewise, a group of Jaguar deep penetration strike aircraft flew in ‘Shamsher’ formation and belonged to the 14 squadron, which played a vital role during the 1971 war.

The ‘Pratap’ formation, demonstrated by a Dakota flanked by two Dornier aircraft, paid tributes to the legends who operated such aircraft.

A Globemaster heavy lift aircraft followed by a team of nine aircraft from the ‘Suryakiran’ aerobatic team demonstrated the ‘Tiranga’ formation, celebrating 75 years of India’s independence.

The Suryakirans flew in different formations and even demonstrated the shape of a Gnat aircraft, which fought the battle of Boyra on November 22, 1971. It was an aerial interception battle that was fought between IAF and Pakistani Air Force jets, which intruded into Indian air space.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The first aerial engagement between IAF & PAF in the buildup to the 1971 war took place on Novemver 22, when IAF Gnats intercepted PAF Sabres over Boyra. In the ensuing dogfight, three PAF Sabres were claimed by the IAF Gnats, with two crashing in the Indian territory,” the IAF said in a tweet in November 2020.

The Suryakiran team also demonstrated the shape of India’s light combat aircraft ‘Tejas’ and depicted the different delta wing aircraft--Mig-21s, Mirage-2000s, LCA Tejas and Sukhois, which IAF operates. The four aircraft were also at static display at the Hindon airbase.

Air chief Marshal V R Chaudhary thanked and congratulated the air warriors on Air Force Day.

“As the IAF enters its 90th year, the men and women in Blue who serve the nation today are proud custodians of a legacy of valour, sacrifice and pioneering spirit. It is a great honour for me to stand before you as the successor to a great lineage of commanders who charted a course of a service and brought us to where we stand today,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Rafale, Sukhoi-30 and Tejas also performed different manoeuvrers, during which they also deployed flares over the airbase.