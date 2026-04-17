New Delhi, A rapid response team from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals India rescued and treated several animals after a fire gutted nearly 150 shanties in a village in Ghaziabad, officials said on Friday.

Animals rescued after 150 shanties gutted in Ghaziabad fire

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The blaze broke out on Thursday afternoon in Kanwani village under the Indirapuram police station area, where scrap work was being carried out, leaving many families homeless. No loss of human life has been reported so far.

On receiving information about the fire, PETA India's Rapid Response Team rushed to the site to search for animals in distress and provide immediate veterinary care.

During the operation, the team located around 35 to 40 dogs and two cats in the affected area, officials said, adding that the responders provided food and water, assessed animals for injuries and shock, and treated those with wounds while offering supportive care for dehydration and stress.

Animals with more severe injuries were referred to other organisations for hospitalisation, they added.

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{{^usCountry}} "After a fire, animals may be burned, dehydrated, disoriented, lost or too frightened to move. Immediate treatment and basics like water, food, and burn care can make the difference between life and death," said Mini Aravindan, Senior Director of Veterinary Affairs at PETA India. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "After a fire, animals may be burned, dehydrated, disoriented, lost or too frightened to move. Immediate treatment and basics like water, food, and burn care can make the difference between life and death," said Mini Aravindan, Senior Director of Veterinary Affairs at PETA India. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Mandar said the fire department managed to douse the blaze, though smoke continued to linger at the site. He added that no casualties or missing persons were reported and a survey was on to verify that. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Mandar said the fire department managed to douse the blaze, though smoke continued to linger at the site. He added that no casualties or missing persons were reported and a survey was on to verify that. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The affected families have been shifted to temporary shelters, and relief material is being distributed, authorities said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The affected families have been shifted to temporary shelters, and relief material is being distributed, authorities said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} PETA India has urged the public to assist animals in distress by moving them away from heat and smoke if it is safe, offering clean water, cooling visible burns with water, and seeking immediate veterinary care. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} PETA India has urged the public to assist animals in distress by moving them away from heat and smoke if it is safe, offering clean water, cooling visible burns with water, and seeking immediate veterinary care. {{/usCountry}}

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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