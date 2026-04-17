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Animals rescued after 150 shanties gutted in Ghaziabad fire

Animals rescued after 150 shanties gutted in Ghaziabad fire

Published on: Apr 17, 2026 02:14 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, A rapid response team from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals India rescued and treated several animals after a fire gutted nearly 150 shanties in a village in Ghaziabad, officials said on Friday.

Animals rescued after 150 shanties gutted in Ghaziabad fire

The blaze broke out on Thursday afternoon in Kanwani village under the Indirapuram police station area, where scrap work was being carried out, leaving many families homeless. No loss of human life has been reported so far.

On receiving information about the fire, PETA India's Rapid Response Team rushed to the site to search for animals in distress and provide immediate veterinary care.

During the operation, the team located around 35 to 40 dogs and two cats in the affected area, officials said, adding that the responders provided food and water, assessed animals for injuries and shock, and treated those with wounds while offering supportive care for dehydration and stress.

Animals with more severe injuries were referred to other organisations for hospitalisation, they added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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