Armed robbers hold jeweller, children at gunpoint, flee with jewellery from shop in Ghaziabad

Two armed robbed robbers barged into a jewellery shop in DLF colony of Shalimar Garden in Ghaziabad on Friday afternoon and fled with gold and silver ornaments after holding the shop owner and his two children at gunpoint. The police said they have formed four teams to trace the suspects who fled on a motorcycle. The incident took place around 3.20pm at ‘Suhag Jewellers’, which is owned by Rizwan Ahmad. During the incident, his son,15, and daughter, 17, were also present in the shop. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

“Around 3.20pm, one of our customers had just left the shop when two men came in with their faces covered with a saffron cloth. One of them took out a gun and pointed it at me. He asked my father not to move and the other man started pulling out jewellery boxes from the safe. Then, they pointed the gun at my sister and also at my father and asked them not to move. Within 10 minutes, they fled with jewellery boxes and escaped on their Splendor bike parked outside,” the 15-year -old boy said.

He added that entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed inside the shop while one of the cameras outside the shop also caught the two men entering the shop.

“The footage from the outside camera showed them studying the shop several times before entering it. My sister was also there since our school is closed for the summer break and we often come here to help our dad. It is estimated that we lost jewellery worth about ₹5-6 lakh,” the boy said.

“Before fleeing with boxes, they also asked me to hand over the cash in cash box. I handed over about ₹25,000-30,000. They pointed a gun at my daughter and me asked us not to resist, else they would harm her,” Ahmad said.

He later called the police and senior officers visited the scene of crime.

“We have taken the complaint from the jeweller and have formed four teams to trace the robbers. The CCTV footage shows that they were two and if there were any others, we will trace them as well. Since the locality is close to Delhi border, there are many routes that they could have taken. We will increase patrolling and also more police pickets will be put up,” said Vivek Chandra Yadav, deputy commissioner of police (trans-Hindon).

