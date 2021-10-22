Army Training Command, Noida university sign MoU for Centre of Excellence

The Amity University, Noida, and the Army Training Command (ARTRAC), Indian Army, on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to start a joint Centre of Excellence for studies in engineering and technology at the campus of the private university.

ARTRAC is one of the seven commands of the Indian Army which aims to maximise effectiveness of training defence personnel.

Under the initiative, the Indian Army will establish the centre with an objective of exchange of information on educational programmes run by the university. The varsity officials said that the Indian Army would sponsor its officers to undergo on-campus and off-campus educational programmes. The visits by faculty and students of the Amity University will be undertaken to army establishments to better understand educational and technology needs of the Indian Army, and visits by army officers to the Noida university to engage in research and innovation.

Lt Gen Raj Shukla, ARTRAC commander, and Maj Gen Vivek Kashyap, attended the programme at the Amity University on Friday. Shukla said he was confident that a large segment of officers would be doing research and studies with defined projects at the Amity University in the coming days.

“The MoU between Amity and ARTRAC is a step towards strengthening the institutional linkages between academia and the Indian military,” he said.

Ashok K Chauhan, founder president, Amity Education Group, said the signing of MoU between Amity and ARTRAC is a historical occasion. “Amity always wanted to contribute to nation building and this is a big step towards it,” he said.

The university, in a press statement, said the centre will also focus on emerging areas of science and technology, including information warfare or security; wireless communications; robotics and automation; tracking /surveillance, underwater acoustics and communication; chemical storage, handling, transport, and disposal; environment and energy system technologies; and other fields in the larger domain of defence technology and management.

The collaborative research and innovation in areas of mutual interest in physical sciences, engineering, pharmacy, management, and social sciences, among others, will also take place at the centre.