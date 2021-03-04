Around 60% of Greater Noida connected with sewage system, say officials

Noida: Around 60% of Greater Noida has been connected with the main sewage line of the city while manholes have been repaired as well to ensure zero blockages, local authority officials said.

Narendra Bhooshan, the chief executive officer of the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA), said: “We have also repaired manholes at different places to ensure they do not overflow. The rest of the sectors and villages will be connected with sewage systems soon,” he said.

The authority in a press note said that there are around 10 lakh residents in different societies and villages in Greater Noida. “Besides residential, the city has also come up as an ideal business and industrial destination. In the next ten years, the population here will reach 25 lakh. GNIDA has been providing modern robotic services for cleaning sewage in urban and rural areas,” it said.

The authority said it recently developed sewage networks in sectors Ecotech 6, Xu 2, Zu 3, Omicron 3, Mu 2 and Knowledge Park 2, while in rural areas, villages such as Ghodi Bacheda, Dabra, Emliya, Suthiyana Kulesra, among others, have been connected with the main sewage line.

“Some manholes were dysfunctional. We got them repaired and connected them to the main sewage line to ensure there is no blockage or overflow,” Bhooshan said.

The Authority also has an integrated control room where residents can call and file complaints regarding manhole blockage, overflow of water, etc. The control room can be reached on 8595810523 and 8595814470. Bhooshan said the complaints will be addressed within four hours. “If some major repair work is needed, the complainant will be informed accordingly,” he said.

Local residents, meanwhile, claimed that manholes are still lying open in various areas, which they said leads to incidents such as animals falling in.

Harinder Bhati, a resident of Sector Beta 1, said: “On February 23, a bovine fell into a manhole in Sector Gamma – 1. A few days ago, a dog fell into an open manhole. The authority needs to systematically fix the issue to avoid such incidents,” he said.

Responding to this, authority officials, asking not to be named, said that at times manhole covers get stolen, which might lead to such incidents.