Around 7,800 candidates turn up at 2-day job fair in Noida

Seeking employment, 7,800 applicants turned up at the job fair organised by the Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway authorities at the Shilp Haat campus in Noida this week, said officials on Sunday.

Hundreds of companies participated in the two-day event, which ended on Sunday. The three authorities had organised the job fair after local farmers in Gautam Budh Nagar, comprising Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway areas demanded jobs for their children in companies and factories which are functional in these three industrial hubs.

The Noida authority was appointed as the nodal agency to look after the job fair operations.

22 organisations related with industrial units, including micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) association in Noida, Noida Entrepreneur Association, Udyog Bharti, and Ecotech III industrial association, among others, set up their desks to collect details of the applicants at the fair.

“7,800 applications from different candidates were collected at the job fair. We have accepted the biodata of these candidates, and also informed them that now they will be called for an interview by the respective organisation at their offices for selection. They will get the jobs as per their qualification,” said Surendra Nahta, president of MSME association, Noida.

3,300 applications were received on the first day, and 4,500 applications on the second day. Top officials of Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway monitored the job fair. Noida authority chief executive officer (CEO) Ritu Maheshwari visited the event on Saturday and Sunday, and Greater Noida authority CEO Narendra Bhooshan also visited the Shilp Haat both the days to oversee the job fair.

“All agencies have been told that they should give priority to the children of farmers, who gave their land for the development of this city,” said Maheshwari.

The authority has asked all the organisations and companies which took part in the event to call candidates for interview within a month and select them according to their need and qualification.

