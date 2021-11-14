Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Noida News / Around 7,800 candidates turn up at 2-day job fair in Noida
noida news

Around 7,800 candidates turn up at 2-day job fair in Noida

Seeking employment, 7,800 applicants turned up at the job fair organised by the Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway authorities at the Shilp Haat campus in Noida this week, said officials on Sunday
Noida, India - November 13, 2021: The industrial bodies of Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway have organized a two-day “Rojgar Mela” on November 13 and 14 at Noida Shilp Haat in Sector 33, in Noida, India, on Saturday, November 13, 2021. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)
Published on Nov 14, 2021 11:59 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Seeking employment, 7,800 applicants turned up at the job fair organised by the Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway authorities at the Shilp Haat campus in Noida this week, said officials on Sunday.

Hundreds of companies participated in the two-day event, which ended on Sunday. The three authorities had organised the job fair after local farmers in Gautam Budh Nagar, comprising Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway areas demanded jobs for their children in companies and factories which are functional in these three industrial hubs.

The Noida authority was appointed as the nodal agency to look after the job fair operations.

22 organisations related with industrial units, including micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) association in Noida, Noida Entrepreneur Association, Udyog Bharti, and Ecotech III industrial association, among others, set up their desks to collect details of the applicants at the fair.

“7,800 applications from different candidates were collected at the job fair. We have accepted the biodata of these candidates, and also informed them that now they will be called for an interview by the respective organisation at their offices for selection. They will get the jobs as per their qualification,” said Surendra Nahta, president of MSME association, Noida.

RELATED STORIES

3,300 applications were received on the first day, and 4,500 applications on the second day. Top officials of Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway monitored the job fair. Noida authority chief executive officer (CEO) Ritu Maheshwari visited the event on Saturday and Sunday, and Greater Noida authority CEO Narendra Bhooshan also visited the Shilp Haat both the days to oversee the job fair.

“All agencies have been told that they should give priority to the children of farmers, who gave their land for the development of this city,” said Maheshwari.

The authority has asked all the organisations and companies which took part in the event to call candidates for interview within a month and select them according to their need and qualification.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi’s air quality
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP