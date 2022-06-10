Arun Vihar RWA writes to Noida authority over non-payment of maintenance charges by residents

The Arun Vihar Residents Welfare Association (AVRWA) has written to the Noida authority to take stringent action against residents of the township for not paying maintenance fees for the last six months to a year.

In his letter to Ritu Maheshwari, the chief executive officer (CEO) of Noida authority, AVRWA chairman Colonel IP Singh has also raised the issue of encroachments by residents in the common area of the society.

Arun Vihar township consists of 5,000 flats spread over Sector 28, 29 and 37. The area has 27 wards of 200 to 350 flats each. According to Colonel Singh, at least 1,000 flats have not paid maintenance charges to the RWA since the last six months.

“A large number of residents of Arun Vihar have not been paying ₹800 per month maintenance charges, which has hampered the maintenance work carried out by the RWA in the society. The maintenance charges include salaries of security and housekeeping staff, as well as repair work in the township,” Colonel Singh said.

According to Indu Prakash Singh, officer on special duty (OSD), Noida authority, residents who do not pay maintenance charges will be served notices by Noida authority officials.

“In accordance with the Noida authority board meeting last year, we will execute a recovery certificate against the defaulters and send it to the district magistrate. We will need a list of such defaulters for necessary action,” said OSD Singh.

Meanwhile, Colonel IP Singh said that a list of the names of defaulters will be sent to the authority for the same. Apart from this, he added that the RWA has repeatedly informed the authority about encroachment by residents but no action has been taken so far.

“I have been sending letters to the authority and asking it to take action against encroachers in the society for the past two years, but to no avail. In my letter to the authority on Thursday, the RWA has yet again requested officials to take action and stop illegal encroachments. Since no action or notice is being served to the encroachers, other residents are also encroaching spaces because they believe that nothing will happen to them,” said Colonel Singh.

In the letter, the AVRWA also requested the Noida authority officials to carry out a ground survey.

Rahul Sharma, senior manager (work circle 2), Noida authority said, “We have not received the letter from the AVRWA yet. However, we will carry out an inspection of the township soon and take appropriate action against the defaulters”.

