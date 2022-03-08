Assembly polls: Noida gears up for D-Day on March 10

The Gautam Budh Nagar administration has started preparations for the counting of votes polled in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. Officials said on Tuesday that the counting will begin at 8am on March 10 at the wholesale flower market in Noida’s Sector 88.

The counting of votes for all the three constituencies in the district — Noida, Dadri and Jewar — will take place at the Sector 88 centre, the officials said. The district went to polls on February 10 under phase 1 of the UP assembly elections and the fate of 39 contesting candidates will be decided on March 10.

“We will issue an advisory for people to avoid gathering at a place on the day, especially around the counting centre. There are three layers of security, which include guarding the strong rooms, regulating the entry of personnel on counting duties within 500-metre radius of the centre and additional force in and around the centre,” said Suhas LY, district magistrate, who reviewed the preparations on Tuesday.

According to the officials, there will be 38 rounds of counting at 20 tables for the Noida constituency. For Dadri, there will be 34 rounds at 20 tables and for Jewar there will be 30 rounds at 14 tables. Additionally, two to three tables each will be set up for the postal and service ballots in all three constituencies.

The officials said that at every table, there will be four personnel -- counting supervisor, counting assistant, micro-observer and a fourth grade staffer for carrying the EVM machines. Additionally, tables will be set up for the counting agents of political parties, while the media enclosures will be set up outside the strong rooms.

On Tuesday, the Gautam Budh Nagar administration also held a meeting with representatives of political parties. The party representatives have been informed that they cannot carry phones, laptops, calculators or any other electronic device inside the premises of the counting centre.

“We have directed the party agents that no electronic devices will be allowed inside the centre. Only those with valid passes will be allowed inside. The parties have also been told that the winning candidate or party will not be allowed to hold any victory procession,” said Suhas.

The DM further said that the compilation of votes will be done online through the Election Commission of India’s (ECI’s) Encore application and the results after every round of counting will be informed as per the norms of ECI.

The officials said that Covid safety protocols will also be followed, including mandatory use of masks and regular sanitisation.