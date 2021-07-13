Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Noida News / Authority to open additional admin wing in Greater Noida West
noida news

Authority to open additional admin wing in Greater Noida West

Greater Noida The Greater Noida authority said on Tuesday that it will open an additional administrative office in Greater Noida West to decentralise the system and provide “better services” to the residents and property owners in the area
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 13, 2021 11:54 PM IST
At present, the main administrative office of the authority is located in the Knowledge Park IV area, which is about 20 kilometres from Sector 1 in Greater Noida West.

“We have decided to open a new office in Greater Noida West keeping in mind the ease of residents. They have to travel a long way for official purposes,” said Narendra Bhooshan, chief executive officer (CEO), Greater Noida authority.

The residents in Greater Noida West had been demanding for an authority office in the area for their ease. NEED a resident body quote

The office will be set up at a government school, Balak Inter College. The officials said that about 10 staff from different departments of the authority will be present at the new office. The authority CEO will also attend to the visitors’ grievances related to civic issues from 10am to 1pm on Wednesdays. In the absence of the CEO, his subordinates such as the additional CEO or the deputy CEO will attend to the visitors’ complaints.

“If anyone has a grievance related to broken roads, erratic water supply, or sewer choking, a hearing will be scheduled for the complainant and we will come up with a solution as soon as possible,” said an official of the Greater Noida authority, requesting anonymity.

