Avoid flats, plots in illegally built projects, Noida authority warns

NOIDA: The Noida authority in a public appeal has asked people to avoid purchasing plot or flat in unauthorised housing projects located in Bhangel, Salarpur and Tilapta among other villages, officials said on Wednesday

In a notice, the Authority said the purchase and sale of properties including plot and flat in various Khasra numbers of Villages – Salarpur, Bhangel, Hajipur under Sector-77, Noida are prohibited. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

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The move comes after the authority found buildings being built without approved maps.

In a notice issued on Tuesday evening, the authority stated that the purchase and sale of properties including plot and flat in various Khasra numbers of Villages – Salarpur, Bhangel, Hajipur under Sector-77, Noida are prohibited.

“Illegal construction and encroachment are being carried out by some individuals/land mafias/encroachers on land belonging to the Noida authority. The land is notified/acquired/obtained through lease – in villages Salarpur, Bhangel, and Hajipur located in the Noida area. The Authority has been taking action from time to time to demolish/seal such illegal constructions,” said Krishna Karunesh, chief executive officer of the Noida authority in the notice.

The Authority has also stated that the encroachers have been issued notices to remove illegal constructions, and complaints have been filed at police stations for lodging FIRs against them.

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{{^usCountry}} In a map, the Authority has identified at least 100 khasra number from 700 to 800 while warning prospective buyers to avoid purchasing the properties, said officials {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a map, the Authority has identified at least 100 khasra number from 700 to 800 while warning prospective buyers to avoid purchasing the properties, said officials {{/usCountry}}

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Stating that these khasras are located behind Sector 107, home to a cluster of high-end group housing projects, the Authority has warned the public against buying these properties also because enforcement directorate following a Supreme Court order, is also probing into sale or purchase of land in these khasras, the officials added.

The Authority has also stated that it will not provide any basic amenities such as electricity, water, sewer, road, drain on these khasras.

Some residents, however, questioned how such illegal constructions, which are big hazards, were allowed to come up in the first place.

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“What will happen if there is a fire in Urban Villages of Noida, Bhangel, Salarpur, Barola, Atta, Nithari, Chajarsi, Khoda, Mamura, Chalera, Baraula? Fire tender can’t even enter in these unauthorised societies built by land mafia,” said Atul Kumar Gupta president of Uttar Pradesh’s architecture association’s Noida chapter.