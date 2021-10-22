Bharatiya Kisan Union announces revamped Uttar Pradesh unit

The Bharatiya Kisan Union on Friday announced its executive council in Uttar Pradesh, three months after it was dissolved in the poll-bound state amid ongoing farmers’ protest against the Centre’s farm laws.

The Muzaffarnagar-headquartered influential farmers' outfit had on July 12 dissolved all its units in Uttar Pradesh, BKU media in-charge Dharmendra Malik said.

Except for BKU's UP unit president Rajveer Singh Jadaun, all other office-bearers were relieved of their responsibilities.

Jaduan on Friday announced names of presidents of Meerut, Moradabad, Bareilly, Lucknow, Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Kanpur, Basti, Devipatan, Varanasi and Allahabad divisions.

He also announced names of presidents of districts in these divisions.

The BKU, led by national president Naresh Tikait, is a part of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), which is spearheading the stir against the central laws enacted last year.

Hundreds of farmers are encamped at Delhi's border points of Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur since November 2020, demanding the repeal of the laws and a legal guarantee of the minimum support price for crops.

