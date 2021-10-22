Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Noida News / Bharatiya Kisan Union announces revamped Uttar Pradesh unit
noida news

Bharatiya Kisan Union announces revamped Uttar Pradesh unit

The Muzaffarnagar-headquartered influential farmers' outfit had on July 12 dissolved all its units in Uttar Pradesh, BKU media in-charge Dharmendra Malik said.
The BKU, led by national president Naresh Tikait, is a part of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, which is spearheading the stir against the central laws enacted last year.(ANI)
Published on Oct 22, 2021 05:39 PM IST
PTI |

The Bharatiya Kisan Union on Friday announced its executive council in Uttar Pradesh, three months after it was dissolved in the poll-bound state amid ongoing farmers’ protest against the Centre’s farm laws.

The Muzaffarnagar-headquartered influential farmers' outfit had on July 12 dissolved all its units in Uttar Pradesh, BKU media in-charge Dharmendra Malik said.

Except for BKU's UP unit president Rajveer Singh Jadaun, all other office-bearers were relieved of their responsibilities.

Jaduan on Friday announced names of presidents of Meerut, Moradabad, Bareilly, Lucknow, Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Kanpur, Basti, Devipatan, Varanasi and Allahabad divisions.

He also announced names of presidents of districts in these divisions.

The BKU, led by national president Naresh Tikait, is a part of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), which is spearheading the stir against the central laws enacted last year.

Hundreds of farmers are encamped at Delhi's border points of Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur since November 2020, demanding the repeal of the laws and a legal guarantee of the minimum support price for crops.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bharatiya kisan union rakesh tikait
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Narendra Modi
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
KBC 13
Sudha Chandran
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP