Bikers loot gold chain of councillor in Indirapuram

Two bike-borne suspects allegedly robbed a councillor of his gold chain while he was meeting people outside a park at Indirapuram’s Vaibhav Khand residential pocket on Thursday morning.

Abhinav Jain, who is a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillor from ward 99 of Viabhav Khand, said that two suspects looted his gold chain which also contained several costly ‘rudrakshas’ (prayer beads). He added that the incident took place within seconds and the two bikers could not be identified as they were wearing helmets.

“I had gone to Vaibhav Park to meet people from my ward in the morning. While I was standing outside the main gate of the park, the two suspects arrived on a bike and snatched my chain in the wink of an eye. Before I could realise what happened, they fled the spot. I could not identify them as they were wearing helmets,” Jain said.

“I have informed the police about the incident. I always help people who meet such incidents and it was unexpected that I would become a victim myself. Police said that they are verifying CCTV footage from the high-rise buildings nearby and will soon nab the suspects,” Jain added.

CCTV footage showed the two suspects taking several rounds on a bike after selecting their target. Finally, they ride at a slow pace and approach Jain and snatch his gold chain.

Police said that they have formed teams to trace the suspects.

“An FIR has been registered for robbery at Indirapuram police station and our teams are trying to get clues about the snatchers from CCTVs installed at nearby buildings,” said Abhay Kumar Mishra, circle officer (Indirapuram).

In a recent incident that took place on September 9, two bikers while waving a gun at an 80-year-old woman, Santoshi Devi, threatened her to give away her gold earrings on a road in Pratap Vihar. The woman was later identified as mother of Bulandshahr BJP member of the legislative assembly (MLA) Pradeep Chaudhary.

When she refused to part with her earrings, one of the bikers slashed her ear lobe with a sharp object. The MLA’s mother lives in Partap Vihar with her younger son. An FIR was registered later.

