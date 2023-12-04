Bisrakh govt primary school will be first in Noida to get a smart classroom

An initiative to upgrade government primary schools into smart schools was inaugurated by the Gautam Budh Nagar MLA Pankaj Singh on Monday. It will be first implemented at a government primary school in Bisrakh, Greater Noida, officials said.

Noida MLA Pankaj Singh (centre) opens the ‘smart pathshala’ programme in Sector 6, Noida, on Monday. (Sunil Ghish/HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The programme will benefit 120 schools and provide better facilities to students than even private schools,” said an official, adding that nearly 18,000 students will benefit from it.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Called ‘sampark smart shala smart block’, it was launched at the Indira Gandhi Kala Kendra in Noida.The MLA also distributed television sets to principals of five schools. The goal of the programme in is to improve learning outcomes by 30% in the first year in every block.

MLA Singh said, “I am very pleased to have such a large-scale innovative programme in our district. I am sure the Sampark Foundation, given their expertise and dedication, will make it a success, and the children of Bisrakh would immensely benefit from it.”

DM Manish Kumar Verma said, “The process of teaching and learning in the classroom can be made enjoyable, and the capabilities of teachers will also be improved upon.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The district administration will provide full support to the education department and Sampark Foundation to take this programme forward in the district so that learning can be made more enjoyable.” said Verma.

“We hope to convert government schools into smart schools, one smart block at a time; and we have committed an investment of ₹40 crore in Uttar Pradesh for this initiative with the hope of touching the lives of 2.8 million children,” said Vineet Nayar, founder and chairman, Sampark Foundation.