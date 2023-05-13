BJP retains Ghaziabad municipal corporation, Dayal to be mayor

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bagged 66 seats in the 100-ward Ghaziabad municipal corporation polls, the results of which were announced on Thursday. The party’s mayoral candidate Sunita Dayal emerged victorious, trouncing her nearest rival, Nishara Khan of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), by a margin of 287,656 votes.

BJP’s mayoral candidate Sunita Dayal after securing her victory in the local body elections in Ghaziabad on Saturday. (Sakib Ali/ HT Photo)

According to the Uttar Pradesh election commission, Dayal secured 350,905 (58.12%) of the total 603,770 votes cast for the mayor’s post, with 12 candidates in the fray for a seat that was reserved for women.

“I give credit to my party workers. The victory was ensured from day one itself and there has been unprecedented support from the people. I’ll take some time to understand and analyse the daily work of the corporation. My first priority is to ensure proper cleaning of drains and garbage-free surroundings. The issue of dumping grounds will also be taken up on a priority basis,” Dayal said after her win.

The post of city mayor has been held consecutively by the BJP ever since the municipal board was updated to the status of corporation in 1994.

Of the 100 corporation wards, 66 councillor seats were won by the BJP candidates, 14 by Independents, five by the Samajwadi Party (SP), three by the Congress, five by the BSP, two by the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), two by Apni Jantantrik Party, and three seats by debutant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

“Our candidates have performed much better this time and it has been the result of hard work put in by party cadres and supporters. The performance in the municipal corporation polls has been overwhelming,” said Dinesh Singhal, Ghaziabad district president of the BJP.

The AAP also made its debut in the civic body, and won three seats from the corporation wards of Pasonda, Mausam Vihar and Prem Nagar/Kaila.

“We have opened our account in the local body elections, and this is encouraging for us,” said Sachin Sharma, AAP district president.

However, BJP candidates could secure only one win in the elections for the chairperson’s post in the eight local body polls in the district — the four nagar palikas of Loni, Khoda, Modinagar and Muradnagar, and the four nagar panchayats of Patla, Niwari, Dasna and Faridnagar.

In neighbouring Gautam Budh Nagar district, of the five urban local bodies that went to polls, Independent candidates emerged victorious in three while BJP candidates won the Dadri and Dankaur seats.

