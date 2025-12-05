BMW car goes up in flames on Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, no injuries

Noida A moving BMW 7 Series allegedly caught fire on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway near Sector 142 on Thursday afternoon, said fire officials, adding that no injuries were reported. A video of the incident also circulated widely on social media platforms. Traffic was briefly affected on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. (HT Photos)

“Around 3.09 pm, we received information that a moving BMW caught fire on the Noida Expressway. A fire tender was dispatched, and the fire was doused within half an hour,” said Sumit Jadon fire officer (Phase 1).

The car, a diesel variant, belonged to Delhi resident Naresh Kaushal from Lajpat Nagar, who has an interior business and runs an office in Okhla.

“I was going to attend a meeting in Noida Sector 82 from my office, when another car driver passing by, informed me that smoke was billowing out of my car’s bonnet,” said Kaushal.

“I immediately parked it on the side of the Expressway and called emergency services. It was suspected that a short-circuit might have occurred. I am the second owner and bought the 2017 model around two years ago. Due to Grap rules, the car was parked for over 20 days. It was serviced around two months ago,” he added.

A video of the incident also circulated widely on social media platforms. Traffic was briefly affected on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway.