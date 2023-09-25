Body of woman wrapped in blanket found on Noida roadside

The body of a woman, wrapped in a blanket, and dumped on the roadside in Sector 33, Noida, was recovered early Monday morning, police said, adding that body is believed to have been dumped there on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

Police said there were no visible injury marks on the body. (Representational image)

Later on Monday, the police identified the body as that of 42-year-old Sunita Kumari, a resident of Chaura village in Sector 22, Noida.

Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police, Noida, said around 1 am, police received information that a body was lying on the service lane near Shilp Haat in Sector 33.

“Around 1 am, the security guard of Shilp Haat in Sector 33 alerted us that the body was lying on the side of the road leading from Prakash Hospital to Sector 35. Police teams reached the spot and took the body into custody.There were no visible injury marks on the body,” said the DCP, adding that the body did not have any identification documents or a mobile phone on it.

Police sent the body for post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death.

Later on Monday morning, the woman’s family members reached Sector 24 police station to file a missing person’s complaint.

“At the police station, the woman’s photograph was shown to the family, and they confirmed that the body was Sunita Kumari’s. The woman’s family members told us that Kumari had left the house around 2pm on Sunday afternoon saying she was going to Sector 8. When she did not return till late night, the family got worried and contacted neighbours and relatives and started searching for her. The woman also suffered from epileptic seizures. She used to work as a domestic help,” said Chander.

The footage from CCTV cameras installed near the site where the body was dumped is being scrutinised, he added.

“Investigators are checking call detail records of the woman’s mobile phone. More details will be clear once the post mortem report is released. So far no FIR has been registered in the matter, and the body has been handed over to the family after autopsy,” said the DCP.

