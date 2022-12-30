Brawl at a pub in Noida mall. Video goes viral

A brawl broke out at a resto-bar at a mall in Noida, just a few kilometres away from Delhi, after two drunken men got into an argument. A video of the incident is doing rounds on social media.

Noida Police confirmed the incident to have taken place at 'Sutra' Bar in Garden Galleria mall under the jurisdiction of Sector 39 police station.

The viral video clip of the incident showed a brief glimpse of the brawl.

Watch:

“CCTV footage is being checked by the police in relation to the viral video of the incident of assault/tussle at the bar located at Gardens Galleria under Sector-39 Noida police station. Legal action will be implemented against those who are found involved in the case,” said Noida additional DGP Ashutosh Dwivedi, in a statement.

He also noted that no complaint has been filed so far by either parties involved and that the police came to know about the incident through the viral video.

Several similar incidents have been reported from Uttar Pradesh's Noida this year.

In May, a 30-year-old man died after allegedly being brutally hit during a brawl at a pub in the same mall in Noida’s Sector 39. Employees of a private firm were partying at the pub when the man, Brajesh, was hit on his head amid an argument with the staffers over the bill. He was taken to the hospital where he was declared dead.

In November, a man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a security guard inside Gaur City mall situated at Chaar Murti roundabout in Greater Noida West under the Bisrakh police station limits.

