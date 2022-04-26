Brawl at Noida pub leaves man dead
Noida: A 30-year-old man died after he was allegedly hit during a brawl at a pub in Noida’s Sector 39 on Monday night. Police said employees of a private firm were partying at the pub when Brajesh was hit on his head after an argument with the pub staffers over the bill. He was taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead.
Additional deputy police commissioner Ranvijay Singh said seven employees of the firm were at the pub for the party. “The patrons ordered alcohol and food. At around 11 pm as they ordered more wine, the staffers asked them to pay their bill and leave as it was closing time for them. This resulted in the argument between the staffers and the patrons which turned violent,” said Singh. He added Brajesh was pushed. “Brijesh was from Bihar and lived with his wife and kids [in Noida].”
Singh said they have assessed CCTV footage at the pub. “...the staffers and patrons [can be seen] pushing each other. We have identified eight of the 16 staffers... and lodged a case against the manager and staffers of the pub under Section 302 [murder] of the Indian Penal Code. The matter is further being investigated.”
-
Setback for Raj Thackeray as section 144 imposed in Aurangabad till May 9
In what could be a setback for Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray ahead of his scheduled rally on May 1, the Aurangabad Police has imposed Section 144 of CrPC in the district amid the raging loudspeaker controversy in Maharashtra. Restrictions will remain in force in the district till May 9. A person cannot carry weapons, swords, sticks, guns, etc. A person cannot carry any inflammable substance. Demonstrations and sit-ins are restricted.
-
2 FASTag 2 Furious: How Bengaluru Police solved a ₹1 crore robbery case
The Bengaluru Police have solved a ₹1 crore robbery case using FASTag details of the accused's car. The cops solved a robbery that took place in Mandanayakanahalli on March 11 using FASTag details of the accused's car which led the cops to their doorstep. The police have arrested ten members of the Kerala gang who are reportedly linked to notorious robber Kodali Sreedharan, who is known for robbing hawala operators on highways.
-
Kumar Vishwas approaches Punjab and Haryana HC for quashing FIR
Former Aam Aadmi Party leader and poet Kumar Vishwas has approached the Punjab and Haryana high court, seeking the quashing of a first information report (FIR) registered by Punjab Police in Rupnagar on April 12. It was also alleged that Vishwas made statements during the course of the recent Punjab elections to create unrest and communal instability. “The FIR has been registered to wreck vengeance against political opponents,” the plea said.
-
SC agrees to list pleas against hijab ban in educational institutions
Senior Advocate Meenakshi Arora on Tuesday mentioned in the Supreme Court appeals against Karnataka High Court order upholding hijab ban in educational institutions. Chief Justice of India NV Ramana asked her to wait for two days and said that Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi will list it soon. Various petitioners have approached the apex court challenging the Karnataka High Court order upholding the Karnataka government's order which directs strict enforcement of schools and colleges' uniform rules.
-
Coal shortage likely to worsen, spark bigger power crisis in Uttar Pradesh
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh is likely to face a bigger electricity crisis as the backup coal stocks for thermal power plants have started depleting in April months before the onset of Monsoon, state energy department officials said. Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd chairman M Devraj said thermal plants were unable to maintain the coal stocks as per the norms.
