Brawl at Noida pub leaves man dead

Noida: A 30-year-old man died after he was allegedly hit during a brawl at a pub in Noida’s Sector 39 on Monday night. Police said employees of a private firm were partying at the pub when Brajesh was hit on his head after an argument with the pub staffers over the bill. He was taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

Additional deputy police commissioner Ranvijay Singh said seven employees of the firm were at the pub for the party. “The patrons ordered alcohol and food. At around 11 pm as they ordered more wine, the staffers asked them to pay their bill and leave as it was closing time for them. This resulted in the argument between the staffers and the patrons which turned violent,” said Singh. He added Brajesh was pushed. “Brijesh was from Bihar and lived with his wife and kids [in Noida].”

Singh said they have assessed CCTV footage at the pub. “...the staffers and patrons [can be seen] pushing each other. We have identified eight of the 16 staffers... and lodged a case against the manager and staffers of the pub under Section 302 [murder] of the Indian Penal Code. The matter is further being investigated.”

