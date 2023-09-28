Brawl erupts as tractor rams into bike during Ganesh Visarjan in Ghaziabad | Video

A video of a brawl involving a group of men, wherein a tractor collided with a bike and dragged it on a bustling road in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad has gone viral on social media. The incident occurred on Monday, reportedly during the Ganesh Visarjan (immersion of the idol of Lord Ganesh) festivities in the area. The UP Police responded to the viral video, saying that it happened in the jurisdiction of the Muradnagar police station in Ghaziabad.

Brawl during festivities of Ganesh Visarjan in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad on Monday. (Screen grab from X (formerly Twitter))

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the video circulating on X (formerly Twitter), set to the backdrop of a DJ song dedicated to Lord Ganesha, a group of men can be seen dancing on the road. Subsequently, a tractor collides with a bike on the same road, leading to a slight impact on a car. A man then rushes toward the tractor driver and begins assaulting him. Following this, several other men join the fracas, engaging in a physical altercation. It appears that the group in the video proceeded to thrash the tractor driver. As the bystanders gathered to see the unfolding fight, it resulted in traffic congestion in the area. Someone from the onlooking crowd recorded the incident and shared it on social media.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Responding to the video, a police official posted a statement on the official X account of the Police Commissionerate in Ghaziabad, saying, “A video is going viral on social media, in which a motorcycle has been hit by a tractor, investigation has revealed that the above incident took place in the evening of 25.09.23, police station Muradnagar area.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The official went on to explain that the police promptly arrived at the scene, defused the situation, and cleared the congested road for commuters. Furthermore, he mentioned that no formal complaint has been filed by the parties involved, and a compromise has been reached between them. “If any complaint is received regarding this matter, a case will be registered, and appropriate action will be taken,” he further said.

Incidents in other cities during Ganesh Visarjan

The immersion of Lord Ganesh idols has been in full swing across the country, marking the conclusion of the ten-day Ganesh Chaturthi celebration, which commenced on September 18. These celebrations will culminate on Thursday with the immersion of the idols.

However, there have been disruptions occurring during the Ganesh idol immersion processions, leading to tensions and even some fatalities. In Maharashtra, two individuals from Sangli district lost their lives, reportedly due to exposure to high-decibel DJ sound systems during the Ganesh immersion procession on Monday night.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tensions flared up during the Ganesh idol immersion procession in Pune's Manjari on Sunday night, resulting in the arrest of two individuals. This disturbance was triggered when a local resident raised objections to the loud DJ music accompanying the procession.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON