Woman who resisted flashing by biker, run over by speeding car in Ghaziabad

A 26-year-old woman lost her life when a car struck her on National Highway 9 near Masuri, while she was attempting to confront an unidentified man on a bike who had been making obscene gestures to her, police said. The incident took place on September 9, when an unidentified biker, aged about 30 years, climbed down the highway and starting flashing at the 26-year-old and another woman who was working with her in the fields. (Representative Image)

The incident took place on September 9, when an unidentified biker, aged about 30 years, climbed down the highway and starting flashing at the 26-year-old and another woman who was working with her in the fields.

On Tuesday, the woman’s husband filed a complaint at Masuri police station against the unidentified man.

“My wife and the other woman tried to resist the man, but he continued his inappropriate behavior, including indecent exposure and offensive language. They attempted to approach him, and he fled to the highway. When my wife caught hold of him, he pushed her, causing her to fall onto the road. Tragically, she was struck by a passing car and suffered severe injuries,” the woman’s husband said in the FIR.

“The entire incident was revealed by the other woman accompanying my wife,” the complainant added further.

The injured woman was promptly taken to a nearby hospital by the other woman and a car driver. She was later referred to GTB Hospital in Delhi, where she passed away on September 13.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered under Section 354a (sexual harassment of the nature of unwelcome physical contact and advances), 509 (for intending to insult the modesty of a woman by uttering words, making sound or gestures etc) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code, along with Section 279 (rash driving) and 304a (causing death by negligence).

The police said that they will take help of the CCTVs installed in the area.

“The man approached us later as he was busy with post-mortem formalities and performing last rites of his wife. He even came with initial complaint in which he asked us to levy provisions of the SC/ST Act. Since, this incident did not attract such provisions, we asked him to revise his complaint. On Tuesday we registered his FIR and in process of identifying the erring car driver and also the biker who flashed and made obscene gestures at the two women. He will be arrested soon,” said Naresh Kumar, ACP (Masuri).

Police said that the bike and the car involved in the incident bore registration number of Ghaziabad district

