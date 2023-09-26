Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Tips to make healthy and delicious modaks for people with diabetes

The 10-day festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated with much fervour and enthusiasm across the country. The festival that started on September 19 is all set to conclude on September 28 with Ganesh Visarjan. During all the 10 days of the festival, delicious foods, especially modaks are made to celebrate the birth anniversary of elephant-headed God Lord Ganesha. (Also read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Delicious modaks to make for Lord Ganesha's bhog) While Ganesh Chaurthi is the time when people indulge in their favourite sweets without worrying about calories, one can always be a little mindful about the ingredients.

People welcome Bappa home on the first day of Ganeshotsav or set up pandals in the honour of Lord Ganesha. Many people also observe fasting for all 10 days while some people do it on first and last day of the festival. With Ganesh Visarjan the festival comes to an end and people bid adieu to their beloved Ganesha urging him to come back again next year.

One of the traditional recipes that is savoured by one and all during the festival is modak, the favourite sweet of Lord Ganesha. Coconut barfi, khichdi, are other delicacies are also relished on the festival. While Ganesh Chaurthi is the time when people indulge in their favourite sweets without worrying about calories, one can always be a little mindful about the ingredients. Especially for people with diabetes, overindulge in sugary items can be tricky.

Shruti Keluskar, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, SB Road and Pimple Saudagar, Pune shares tips to make healthy modaks for people with diabetes.

1. Use whole wheat flour, eliminate sugar

To make traditional modak dumplings healthier, substitute white flour for whole wheat flour and eliminate the sugar. Whole wheat flour adds fibre and nutrients.

2. Use natural sweeteners

Replace white sugar with natural sweeteners that provide nutrients, such as dates, raisins, anjeer. Chopped dates and raisins will add chewy sweetness to the filling.

3. Add healthy fats

Include ingredients high in healthy fats, such as coconut milk or coconut oil. Coconut milk can be used in place of some or all of the water in the outer shell. Adding a spoonful of coconut oil to the filling will lend it a nice flavour and make it softer.

4. Use nutritious fillings

For the filling, add ingredients high in protein, healthy fats and micronutrients. Options can include grated carrots, coconut, raisins and nuts like almonds or cashews, diced apples, bananas and nut butters like almond or peanut butter. Pumpkin or sweet potato puree, coconut milk, spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger and chopped nuts should also be used.

5. Steam or bake rather than deep frying

Instead of deep frying the modaks, steam or bake them. Steaming the modaks is the most traditional and healthiest method. It allows the modaks to retain moisture without added oil. Baking at 350 F in a greased pan will also produce modaks that are light and not oily.

With these healthy substitutions and cooking methods, you can enjoy the flavour of modaks without excess sugar, white flour and oil.