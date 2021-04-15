Home / Cities / Noida News / Burglary reported in two units of police staff quarters in Noida
noida news

Burglary reported in two units of police staff quarters in Noida

Noida: Two houses in police staff quarters located in Sector 40 have been allegedly burgled by unidentified persons who decamped with valuables worth lakhs of rupees, police said
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON APR 15, 2021 12:25 AM IST
HT Image

Noida: Two houses in police staff quarters located in Sector 40 have been allegedly burgled by unidentified persons who decamped with valuables worth lakhs of rupees, police said.

The incident took place on Monday evening, they said.

The houses belonged to a female constable, Ranju, deployed at sector 39 police station and a constable of the local investigation unit, Nitin. According to police, the houses were broken into when the two constables were on duty.

A case of burglary (section 380 of the Indian Penal Code) was registered at Sector 39 police station.

“We are looking at the CCTV footages of the area. Some labourers were working on the premises and their involvement is being looked at. A few people have been questioned and we will identify the burglars soon,” said Kumar Ranvijay Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police, zone 1.

Police officials said that the burglars decamped with cash, jewellery and other valuables worth lakhs of rupees, though the exact amount of the goods stolen has not been determined yet.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Two arrested for killing friend in Bisrakh

Greater Noida: 20 fall sick after consuming food made of kuttu flour

Noida: man’s body found stuffed in a suitcase in Sector 14A

Gardener riding moped shot at in Noida

The officials said that teams have been formed to look into the case while efforts are also being made to ensure that there are no security lapses. Police suspect it to be an insider job, but are keeping all avenues of investigation open, they said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Ambedkar Jayanti
CBSE Board Exams 2021
CM Yogi Adityanath
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP