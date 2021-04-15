Burglary reported in two units of police staff quarters in Noida

Noida: Two houses in police staff quarters located in Sector 40 have been allegedly burgled by unidentified persons who decamped with valuables worth lakhs of rupees, police said.

The incident took place on Monday evening, they said.

The houses belonged to a female constable, Ranju, deployed at sector 39 police station and a constable of the local investigation unit, Nitin. According to police, the houses were broken into when the two constables were on duty.

A case of burglary (section 380 of the Indian Penal Code) was registered at Sector 39 police station.

“We are looking at the CCTV footages of the area. Some labourers were working on the premises and their involvement is being looked at. A few people have been questioned and we will identify the burglars soon,” said Kumar Ranvijay Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police, zone 1.

Police officials said that the burglars decamped with cash, jewellery and other valuables worth lakhs of rupees, though the exact amount of the goods stolen has not been determined yet.

The officials said that teams have been formed to look into the case while efforts are also being made to ensure that there are no security lapses. Police suspect it to be an insider job, but are keeping all avenues of investigation open, they said.