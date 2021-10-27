Bursting of green crackers subject to air quality in Ghaziabad, GB Nagar

If the air quality of Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad is “moderate” or better, people will be allowed to burst green crackers this Diwali, said administration officials of both districts on Wednesday.

Diwali will be celebrated on November 4 this year.

However, according to the Central Pollution Control Board, the air quality index (AQI) readings of both districts are already in the “poor” category--Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, and Noida on Wednesday recorded 278, 232, and 228, respectively.

An AQI reading between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

RK Singh, the Ghaziabad district magistrate, said that the Supreme Court, as well as the National Green Tribunal, have given several orders with regard to bursting crackers.

“We will comply with and strictly enforce the directions given by the Supreme Court and the tribunal. Bursting of any type of crackers will be subject to the levels of AQI. It is in the best interest of the environment and also to protect the lives of residents from harmful effects of crackers,” the DM said.

Ghaziabad officials added that as of now they have not allowed anyone to issue licenses for the sale or manufacture of green firecrackers.

Suhas LY, the district magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar, also reiterated that any bursting of crackers will be subject to AQI levels.

“We will follow the directions of the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal--any bursting of crackers will be subject to the AQI levels. The issuing of licenses for the sale of green crackers is subject to the police’s discretion,” he added.

Officials of the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) said the Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas had put together the norms for firecrackers with regard to AQI levels.

The norms ensure a “total ban on the sale and use of all kinds of crackers, during the Covid-19 pandemic, where the ambient air quality falls under ‘poor’ or worse than ‘poor’ category”.

“This means that bursting of crackers will be subject to the condition that if AQI remains ‘poor’ or worse, no bursting of crackers will be allowed. If the AQI is better than ‘poor’, bursting of green crackers may be allowed, but only for a limited period of time,” said Utsav Sharma, regional officer of UPPCB for Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar.

“The AQI readings of Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, and Noida are already in the ‘poor’ category. So, it is likely that the AQI readings may remain ‘poor’ or worsen during Diwali,” he added.

“There are several legal directions in place, but past experience shows that there is hardly any enforcement regarding bursting of crackers. The bursting of crackers has already started. There also seems to be hardly any enforcement against traffic snarls. Agencies are also taking up road construction during the period when the Graded Response Action Plan is in place,” said Akash Vashishtha, an environmentalist and lawyer in Ghaziabad.

“If the AQI is not controlled now, there will be much deterioration around Diwali,” he added.

Firecrackers traders have expressed dissatisfaction over the issue.

“The AQI is already in the ‘poor’ category due to factors which do not include bursting of crackers. It shows that the agencies have failed to curb the rise in pollution, and, as a result, people will not be able to use green crackers. Further, there is no word from officials whether they will allow licenses for the sale of green crackers,” said Ashutosh Gupta, president of Footkar Cracker Association, Ghaziabad.

“They have not been able to show us any written order which says whether there is a ban on the sale of green crackers. As a result, we are facing a grim situation and our investments are stuck,” he added.