Bus driver arrested for molesting passenger in Noida

A 30-year-old driver of a mini bus was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly molesting a 20-year-old woman from Mainpuri.

Police identified the suspect as Dastagir Khan, a resident of Greater Noida.

According to a police complaint filed by the woman, she reached Greater Noida from Mainpuri on Monday. “I then boarded a mini bus from Pari Chowk in Greater Noida for Noida’s Sector 37 at 9pm. The driver did not stop at my bus stand even when I asked him for the same. He stopped the bus at a secluded location and touched me inappropriately,” she said.

The victim said that there was no one else in the bus when the incident took place.

According to police, when the woman raised an alarm, the driver dumped her on the way and fled the spot. She then dialled the police helpline and a team from Sector 39 police station reached the spot.

Rajeev Kumar, station house officer of Sector 39 police station, said that a case of molestation was registered against the driver. “Police scanned the footage from CCTV cameras installed in the area and identified the bus. We arrested the suspect and also seized the bus. The suspect was produced in court that sent him to the judicial custody,” he said.