Businessman injured in scuffle over payment issues

Noida: A man in his forties allegedly sustained injuries when he was attacked by three people over non payment of dues in an area under sector 39 police jurisdiction
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 03, 2021 12:03 AM IST
Noida: A man in his forties allegedly sustained injuries when he was attacked by three people over non payment of dues in an area under sector 39 police jurisdiction.

According to police officials, the incident was reported from the Harijan Basti on Friday evening. The man who sustained injuries was identified as Mohamman Chaman Qureshi, a resident of the area, who runs a meat shop nearby.

“In his complaint Qureshi has alleged that he was attacked without cause by three men belonging to a local committee to whom he owed money. They are all locals and known to each other and run similar businesses in the area,” said Azad Singh Tomar, station house officer, sector 39 police station.

Police officials said that the two parties had met on Thursday to sort out the payment issue but the incident escalated and resulted in Qureshi sustaining injuries. The other group alleges that they had been called by Qureshi himself to settle his balance dues and he was not ambushed like he claims, said police.

“We have sent him for a medical examination. The neighbours have been questioned but so far nothing concrete has come to light. A probe is underway in the allegations made by him. The suspects have been identified and we are bringing them in for questioning. Due legal action will be taken,” said the SHO.

Police officials also said that Qureshi also owed money to lenders in Ghaziabad and had apparently settled in Noida a few years back to avoid them.

