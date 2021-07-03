Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
noida news

Businessman’s luxury car snatched in Noida

Noida: A 35-year-old businessman was robbed of his car, mobile phone by three unidentified men at gunpoint near Sector 76 metro station early Saturday
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 03, 2021 11:16 PM IST
Noida: A 35-year-old businessman was robbed of his car, mobile phone by three unidentified men at gunpoint near Sector 76 metro station early Saturday. According to police, the victim, Amandeep Singh, who runs a restaurant in Sector 51, was returning home in Noida’s Sector 47 from Sector 78 when the incident took place.

A case was registered at Sector 49 police station. Vinod Kumar Singh, SHO, Sector 49, said: “He dropped his friend at 4.30am and was returning when the incident took place.”

While returning, Amandeep stopped near a drain opposite Sector 76 metro station to relieve himself when three unidentified suspects on a motorcycle reached the spot and robbed him of his car, a BMW model, and mobile phone at gunpoint and fled the spot, police said.

They added that the victim informed the police with the help of a passerby.

Rajesh S, DCP, Noida, said a team reached the spot and launched a search but the suspects managed to escape with the car. “We have registered a case against the suspects under Section 392 (robbery) of the IPC. We have formed four teams and scanning the footage of CCTV cameras installed nearby to identify the suspects,” he said

