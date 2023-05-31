Cab driver robbed of his car by four in Noida

A cab driver was allegedly robbed of his car by four unidentified suspects in Noida on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, said officials.

Three suspects held me while the fourth got into the driver’s seat of the car, the cab driver said. (Representative Image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the complainant Chandan Anand, 30, a resident of Bulandshahr, four men approached him in Sector 37 at around 1.30am asking him to take them to Greater Noida’s Pari Chowk.

“They said they needed to reach Pari Chowk urgently, so I took them in. As we were about to get to the Noida-Greater Noida expressway, the suspects said that they need to use the washroom. I stopped the vehicle near a public washroom,” Anand said.

Anand added that he too got to relieve himself. “As soon as I got out of the car, three suspects held me while the fourth got into the driver’s seat of the car. They then beat me up and fled in the car. My mobile phone and all car-related documents were in the car, which is a Maruti Swift Dzire,” said Anand.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On his complaint, an FIR was registered at the Sector 39 police station on Monday. “Four unidentified people have been booked under sections of robbery of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The suspects will be nabbed soon,” said Rajneesh Verma, assistant commissioner of police-1, Noida.